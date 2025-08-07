Travellers Were Just Heading To Their Rooms At This Hilton Hotel, When Suddenly They Received A Shaq Attack

You ever notice how a lot of hotels have very complex patterns on the carpet, but very generic art on the walls?

I can only assume the carpet patterns help disguise stains, and the art kind of can’t help but be bland, can it?

I mean, you have no idea who’s going to be staying there next – you need stuff that’s going to be pleasant enough and inoffensive to all.

That’s why any art that DOES stand out, REALLY stands out, like in this video from TikTok user @chasinchelsea:

“Who’s in charge of decorating this hotel?” reads the caption.

Then, panning to the wall, we see a black and white framed photo of Shaquille O’Neal with his tongue out.

Excuse me, what?

The comments had jokes.

It’s a hit?

Refer to it by its full name, please.

An insider chimed in, but the mystery was not solved.



Usually when a business has a celebrity photo the wall, it’s because they’ve been there before. Then again, this one isn’t signed or anything, and with a net work in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars, Shaq probably stays at nicer places than the airport Hilton.

So, is Shaq FROM Dallas? Nope. Born and raised in New Jersey.

Did he PLAY for Dallas? Nope. None of his 6 teams were even in Texas.

He DOES have a house in Dallas where he is apparently spending more and more of his time.

So I guess this Hilton just figured “Hey, good enough, he counts as our mascot.”

