Wife Handed Husband A Pre-Wrapped Anniversary Gift To Give Her, So He Swapped It With A Macaroni Bracelet And Let Her Open It At Dinner

Okay I’ll Give You The Gift This happened many years ago. It was coming up on my 10th anniversary with my (now ex) wife. A few days beforehand, she approached me and gave me a gift-wrapped box, saying, “Here’s your anniversary gift to me. Give it to me on the day of.” I was pretty miffed. I had already gotten her anniversary gifts and, frankly, it seemed pretty weird and insulting to pick your own gift, get it wrapped, and then give it to me like I was incompetent, even though in the previous nine years, I had given her thoughtful gifts that she constantly used or wore to that point. After a day or so of stewing about it, I got out my pocket knife and surgically opened the gift wrapping to see what I was supposed to be giving her. In the box was a diamond bracelet. Apparently the problem wasn’t the thought or the nature of the gift, but the fact that I didn’t break the bank to buy them for her.

I went straight out to the store and bought a few supplies to prepare for our anniversary dinner and gift exchange. When the day came, we went out to our favorite restaurant. We ordered margaritas and placed our dinner order. Then, I gave her a gift bag. Inside were the gifts I had bought for her and the jewelry box, neatly re-packaged as if it had never been opened. Luckily, she was too excited to see that I had taped over the existing tape, albeit carefully. When she excitedly opened the box, instead of the amazing diamond bracelet she had been expecting, there was a macaroni bracelet made with twine.

