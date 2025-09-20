A Guy Spilled Blue Cheese In His Car And A Day Later It Was Covered In Mold. Now He’s Trying To Get It Out Because He’s Highly Allergic, But Nothing Is Working.

Working often from home and living in a city with a lot of public transit, I sometimes go weeks at a time without driving my car.

On one such occasion, I returned to my much neglected vehicle to find that somehow there was mold, just EVERYWHERE.

Seriously… this is WILD!

It took days to scrub it all out, taking care to wear ventilating masks so as not to breathe in the pesky microbes.

What I’m saying is, I can feel the pain of TikTok user @altknowbody:

“So if you didn’t already know, we got blue cheese mold infested within the car. All over the car, front, back seats. You can go see the other video if you’re really that interested, but people have been begging for an update, not just an explanation how we got here. So I’m gonna show you and take you along with what we’ve been doing.”

“So if we come up to the Kia, as you can see, we’ve got a fan. We’ve got our little moisture absorber thingies. Seems to be working. It smells a little funky. Still some discoloration. I don’t know what that – if that’s growth or just discoloration or what. We’ve been using vinegar, baking soda in two different wet vacuums. Three, actually.”

“This one’s like a little pressure washer, I guess. And my parents have been using this. Got all the carpets laid out. Someone said if you’re allergic to ampicillin, you shouldn’t go in the car. And I’m very allergic to ampicillin, so you won’t catch me using this vehicle.”

“And, of course, we got our trusty Clorox bleach and cleaner. Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses. And apparently blue cheese.”

@altknowbody Replying to @sleepybug420 It keeps coming back, what do we do? ♬ original sound – altknowbody

A lot of people said “just pay somebody.”

Hey, if just buying another car is an option for you, you’re not THAT poor.

Don’t we want LESS moisture?

Ranch rise up!

Yeah, to be clear, blue cheese isn’t at risk of GROWING mold, it already IS mold.

Leaving it alone just allows that mold to multiply.

