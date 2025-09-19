A Tragically Preventable Car Accident Has Her Brother In Bad Shape, But Then A Friend’s Mother Comes Calling For Money To Replace Her Son’s Car

We’ve got a heavy one here today which, content warning, involves some of the worst effects of driving under the influence.

Here’s the story as its laid out.

WIBTA if we didn’t give my brother’s friend’s mom money from my brother’s go fund me

The question is…a little confusing at first, but read on.

My brother, 20 male, was in a bad car accident on April 26th. He was driving a friend’s car while intoxicated and rolled the car. He was ejected 60 feet from the car and broke his spine in two places, as well as his shoulder and clavicle. He was airlifted to the hospital and spent over a week in the icu after they did surgery on his spine. He will likely spend months in this hospital, and then be transferred to a centre for physical and mental rehabilitation. He will be there for months. His injuries are severe, and we don’t know what the future holds for him. Whether or not he will be able to use both legs, regain motor skills, or ever lead a normal life again is unknown.

As you can imagine, things are pretty bleak.

He is also not doing well mentally. He has been depressed, and struggled with substance abuse since he was around 18 years old. It’s an incredibly difficult situation for him, and everyone in my family. Luckily he was not charged with anything as the police believe his injuries were punishment enough. Yesterday, my mother received a message from the mother of the friend whose car was crashed. We will call her Sally. For further context, my brother’s friend came to the hospital and feels terrible about what happened. My parents have given him $1000 already, and he never expressed feelings about wanting to be fully reimbursed. He was going to sell the car anyways because he got a new one just before the crash.

But now there’s a request for some money to be moved around.

Sally texted my mother and said while my brother is still in the hospital, he seems to be stable now, and asked for the entirety of the go fund me amount that was raised for my brother to use after his recovery for things he may need, such as a wheelchair, a cane, a ramp for his house, etc. She justified this request because ‘the $1000 you gave him already is not enough to cover the replacement for the vehicle.’ While I understand her points, I don’t see why we should give her any of the money raised specifically for my brother and his recovery. My brother and his friend are both adults, and I think if they want the money so badly, they should take it up with him when he’s physically able and he can pay him back. I don’t think they are entitled to his money, but I want another opinion. So would we be the [jerks] if we didn’t give her the money?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Some people, however, had ethical concerns about the thing from the start.

And argued about who should be compensated first.

Some suggested other ways to handle this.

Here’s hoping everything comes out ok.

