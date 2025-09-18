After Being Leaned On Repeatedly By The Same Woman, A Bus Rider Decides To Take Matters Into Their Own Hands

Sometimes, the only way people learn is by example.

Take this bus rider, for example. Their bad habit led to a pretty humorous consequence by a Redditor.

Read the story below to find out more.

Kept leaning on me on a bus? Enjoy the floor, ma’am. This happened recently on a semi-crowded bus. I was standing in the middle of the bus.

Although there was plenty of space around, this woman decided to stand right next to me. After a few moments she started leaning her shoulder against mine.

So, the OP decided to be reasonable.

I politely asked her to move a little away since it was uncomfortable. I thought this was basic manners? She did, but only for a few minutes.

Then, she came back again to use me as her human pillar. I can’t even tell how ****** off I was. So I decided to take my petty revenge.

Once she got “comfortable” using me as her support again, I suddenly took a step back without warning. So she lost her balance and fell down right away. [She] stood up, looked at me, didn’t say a word and stood well away from me for the rest of the ride.

Was this revenge overkill? Or was this bus rider out of line with her leaning? Let’s see what the comments are saying below.

Bad bus manners are not to be tolerated!

