Cashier Joked About A Pillow The Customer Was Buying, So They Bought One For The Cashier As A Thank You
Small gestures can brighten someone’s day.
This woman jokingly asked a customer if one of her five pillows was for her.
The customer laughed, then decided to buy her a pillow using her rewards points.
She was so grateful that an ordinary day at work became a fun and memorable moment.
Read the story below for all the details.
Customer bought me a pillow!
Yesterday, a customer came up with like five pillows.
So, I jokingly said, “Is one for me?”
She chuckled, and so did I.
I started ringing her up and said, “Oh wow, great deals today!
The pillows are 9.99 and the [item, specified for price check] is 24.99! They are on special sale.”
This woman confirmed that the pillows were indeed on sale.
She said, “The pillows are 9.99?!”
I said, “Yeah.”
She said, “Oh okay, hold on!”
Then, she brought me one and said, “I’ll buy you one, too!”
I rung it up and she paid in all her rewards points.
The customer was happy to use her rewards points to buy her a pillow.
She was really happy that she could get me a pillow.
She told me she got so many rewards points because she bought some fine jewelry.
And she was excited to use what she could.
Needless to say, I and my other coworkers were laughing and celebrating the nice gesture she made.
She was happy to accept it, too.
I got a free pillow!
Customers have offered to buy me things before, and I’ve always declined.
This time I accepted, and I’m happy I did!
A little humor can sometimes lead to unexpected kindness.
