Cashier Joked About A Pillow The Customer Was Buying, So They Bought One For The Cashier As A Thank You

Small gestures can brighten someone’s day.

Customer bought me a pillow! Yesterday, a customer came up with like five pillows. So, I jokingly said, “Is one for me?” She chuckled, and so did I. I started ringing her up and said, “Oh wow, great deals today! The pillows are 9.99 and the [item, specified for price check] is 24.99! They are on special sale.”

She said, “The pillows are 9.99?!” I said, “Yeah.” She said, “Oh okay, hold on!” Then, she brought me one and said, “I’ll buy you one, too!” I rung it up and she paid in all her rewards points.

She was really happy that she could get me a pillow. She told me she got so many rewards points because she bought some fine jewelry. And she was excited to use what she could. Needless to say, I and my other coworkers were laughing and celebrating the nice gesture she made.

I got a free pillow! Customers have offered to buy me things before, and I’ve always declined. This time I accepted, and I’m happy I did!

Short and sweet.

A little humor can sometimes lead to unexpected kindness.

