Cashier Joked About A Pillow The Customer Was Buying, So They Bought One For The Cashier As A Thank You

Small gestures can brighten someone’s day.

This woman jokingly asked a customer if one of her five pillows was for her.

The customer laughed, then decided to buy her a pillow using her rewards points.

She was so grateful that an ordinary day at work became a fun and memorable moment.

Read the story below for all the details.

Customer bought me a pillow!

Yesterday, a customer came up with like five pillows.

So, I jokingly said, “Is one for me?”

She chuckled, and so did I.

I started ringing her up and said, “Oh wow, great deals today!

The pillows are 9.99 and the [item, specified for price check] is 24.99! They are on special sale.”

This woman confirmed that the pillows were indeed on sale.

She said, “The pillows are 9.99?!”

I said, “Yeah.”

She said, “Oh okay, hold on!”

Then, she brought me one and said, “I’ll buy you one, too!”

I rung it up and she paid in all her rewards points.

The customer was happy to use her rewards points to buy her a pillow.

She was really happy that she could get me a pillow.

She told me she got so many rewards points because she bought some fine jewelry.

And she was excited to use what she could.

Needless to say, I and my other coworkers were laughing and celebrating the nice gesture she made.

She was happy to accept it, too.

I got a free pillow!

Customers have offered to buy me things before, and I’ve always declined.

This time I accepted, and I’m happy I did!

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user appreciates the story.

Short and sweet.

What a nice lady, says this one.

And lastly, here’s another heartwarming story.

A little humor can sometimes lead to unexpected kindness.

