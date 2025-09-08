Former Roommate Tried To Make Him Pay Their Debts, But His Clever Moves Left The Plan In Ruins

Trusting someone with a home can be risky, especially when money is involved.

“I have zero intention of paying this debt” Former roommate fell out with me after I required them to actually pay rent and take care of themselves. Apparently, their grand revenge plan was to give my phone number to all the creditors they’d defaulted to.

This meant he was soon flooded with unwanted calls.

This means I get calls nearly every day asking for “former roommate” from different banks and lenders. It’s annoying as heck, and they don’t seem to understand that I neither know nor could care less where the person they’re looking for is.

So he begins to respond defiantly.

I’ve started responding with the line in the title when they ask for the former roommate. I don’t say anything except, “I have zero intention of paying this debt,” which is true because it is not my debt.

Sometimes he has a little more fun with it.

Occasionally, I follow up with, “You may have to sue to get that money,” which is also true as far as I am aware. Then I hang up. Sure showed me, bud! Showed me you’ve defaulted on multiple lines of credit and are now running like heck from them.

