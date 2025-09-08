Boyfriend Just Bought A Car And Is About To Buy A House, But His Girlfriend Is Really Upset Because He’s Not Discussing These Purchases With Her First

I don’t like to tell other people what to do with their lives, but it sounds like this guy needs to RUN FOR THE HILLS.

AITA My girlfriend thinks I should speak to her before spending my own money. “My girlfriend has recently become incredibly upset, stating that we’re not compatible, and that she doesn’t feel I love her. Now there are various issues which I’m discussing with her but one of the things she mentioned was some purchases I’ve made. I don’t want to paint her in a negative light – there are some things she’s raised which I think are entirely fair enough, but this one I’m unsure on.

For clarity, we’ve been together around 8 months. We don’t live together – we currently have no plans to move in together – and do not have shared finances at all. She’s basically raised issue with the fact that I bought a car without consulting or discussing it with her, and about the house I’m buying in the process of buying.

I purchased the car with my own money a month or two into seeing her. I didn’t raise it with her beforehand because it was a complete impulse purchase on that afternoon. I told her as soon as I bought it.

As for the house, I haven’t really involved her in terms of selecting a house, but I have kept her up to date and she’s come to a couple of viewings with me when they’ve fallen on the same days I’ve been seeing her.

The house is entirely mine – it’s purchased with my deposit, the mortgage is solely in my name, and all associated costs are for me, as well as any ongoing payments for bills/mortgage. It’s my house. I’m purchasing it for me solely to live in. My view is that these are purchases I’m making with my own money for my own benefit and therefore don’t need to ask permission or ‘consult’ as such. AITA?”

