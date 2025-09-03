Her Aunt And Uncle Entrap Her And Her Friend Into Babysitting, And Are Astonished That They Refused And Left

Unfortunately a lot of people think they are entitled to free babysitting from relatives.

AITA for refusing to share a room with a 1yr old, twin 2yr olds and a 4yr old? I was recently invited up to my aunt and uncle’s (I’ll call them aunt and uncle B) ranch house for the 4th of July, and told I could bring a friend. This aunt and uncle have a pretty big house. Their ranch house has four bedrooms with queen beds, the master bedroom, and the “kids room” which is a massive room with about 6 beds (some bunked) and a loft.

They’ve got a lot of land around the house too, so I was excited to get some time to goof off and run around with my friend. I know that other cousins are going to be there, and assume that my aunt B and uncle B thought beds through and everything like that. The other people invited up to the house were Aunt G and Uncle G and their son M16 who I’ll call F, my Uncle P, and my Aunt and Uncle H. H’s are baby cannons. They have four kids under the age of 5, none of whom sleep through the night (I’ve been to their house before, it’s horrible). Anyway, my friend and I get up to the house and learn that WE are expected to share the big bunk room with the kids under five, while their parents get their own room. Uncle P, cousin F, and Aunt and Uncle G, are also in their own rooms (G’s shared one). I was upset. But, wanting to stay up there, I said okay, my friend and I can sleep on the couch. Cue a MASSIVE explosion. The baby cannons are ticked that I don’t want to sleep in the same room as their children. Their kids are horrible at night, and someone needs to watch them, so it should be me and my friend because I got to invite a friend. I said that if they wanted someone to, cousin F could, but cousin F apparently needed his sleep because he’s a “growing boy” and he “doesn’t know how to take care of kids.” None of the other people in the house wanted to get involved. The aunt and uncle who own the house didn’t care much and just told us to figure it out. So I ignore the baby cannons and set up on the couch with my friend. The baby cannons’ mother throws all of our stuff off of the couches and tells me and my friend that we HAVE to sleep with her kids or we can’t stay.

At this point, I’m mortified by her behavior because I have a friend. My friend is embarrassed and doesn’t know what to do. So I tell them I’m leaving. Cue more screaming. I drove up my father’s boat, if I leave, there’s nobody with a truck to drive the boat around, the world is ending. I say that either my friend and I are sleeping on the couch, without the small children, or we’re leaving. Well, baby cannons weren’t okay with that. So, I packed up my stuff, reattached the trailer for the boat, and left. Now I’m getting texts from relatives that I was rude and could have handled it better, and that the baby cannons need a break from their kids and I’m young so I can be a nice family member and deal with it for them. AITA here?

