Her Mom Remarried And Kept Choosing Her Step-kids Over Her, So She Decided To Move Out And Live With Her Dad

Sometimes life takes an unexpected turn, and there’s nothing you can do about it!

What would you do if your parents were divorced, your mom remarried, and then she started spending all of her time with her step kids instead of with you? Would you accept it, or would you push back?

This girl shares how her mom got really close to her step-kids and abandoned her in the process.

Check out the full story.

AITA for only giving my mom one more chance to show me she wants to be there for me and saying no emergency getting in the way will make me give her another chance? My parents got divorced 16 years ago. I (17f) was 1. It was a messy breakup and they still don’t like being around each other. That’s something I didn’t figure out until I was older. My dad’s still single and it’s just me and him. And for the last 18 months I’ve lived with him full time.

She has always had trouble with her mom…

My mom’s remarried. She married a guy with four kids who lost his wife. My mom decided she’d step up and mother them. But from what I see his oldest, who’s 6 months younger than me, gets the most attention and is prioritized more. It started out in small ways. Mom told me she’d have less time for me now, which I expected, and she said things needed to be planned moving forward because her attention had to be split five ways instead of me getting all of it. That wasn’t easy and mom didn’t really try to check on me.

She simply wanted some attention!

She expected me to be okay with it. But after a few months of spending less time with her, I noticed it wasn’t just less but she was canceling plans with me because she was doing them with the oldest step-kid. She had us both in different activities and she prioritized taking her stepdaughter to activities instead of me. She started staying to cheer her on or just to wait when no other parents stayed. I started going with friends or my dad would come and take me.

Mom was always absent for her!

Then when two things between us clashed, like I was in dance and had recitals and her stepdaughter played sports and had a game, and mom would always pick the game or whatever her stepdaughter had. I brought it up to mom and she denied it for months but then she was like I’m sorry, I’m doing my best, please don’t hate me and let’s make this work. But then something would come up. One time it was one step-kid broke a leg, was in the ER and mom needed to pick up another step-kid from somewhere.

That’s INSANE!

Another time it was the rest of the kids were sick and one needed to be picked up from something and her husband was staying with the kids. And then it was her husband’s friend or something died and she needed to stay with the kids. I can’t tell you how many times someone was sick or someone died and she couldn’t work on our relationship. So I asked mom why she didn’t get someone else to take her stepdaughter and come support me, show up for me.

Her choice was clear.

She asked me if that would make it better and I said it was a start. She said she would and right up until I was supposed to leave she never told me she was going with her stepdaughter but next time it would be me. I missed my classes because I’d have been too late with nobody close by enough to get me and take me. The next time for me never came. But she did take me for milkshakes once or twice and then had to leave early for something step-kid related. And when me and her stepdaughter each had something come up out of state, mom prioritized her stepdaughter’s thing.

She wanted to get out of this situation…

And my dad had to fight super hard to get mom to agree to him taking me. She said I should be with the rest of them for her stepdaughter’s thing and I could miss one thing. It was very last minute and my dance teacher had to make an exception for me not being on the list to go by the deadline. When mom realized how mad I was at her for it she broke down and apologized and she told me I had two parents and her step-kids had lost their mom.

Things got worse!

I told her she still fought against dad taking me and she told me she wasn’t thinking clearly. When I chose to live full time with dad my mom acted like it was a huge surprise. She has attempted several times to make it up to me but failed every time, mostly because her stepdaughter needed her or some other emergency illness or death or whatever.

And I know emergencies are when you need to be accommodating but why do they always happen to me? Maybe they’re not actual emergencies and just BS excuses.

She made a decision.

So a few months ago I told mom I was done. She begged me repeatedly to change my mind. Even love bombed me with so many gifts and I love you’s and all the things I’d have loved for her to say over the years she was putting me last. In the end I decided to give her one more chance and I told her I have a dance contest coming up and I want her to be there and if she doesn’t come for any reason then it’s over.

Now she’s not sure if she’s doing the right thing!

It’s local so it should in theory be easy. She said she’d be there but now her MIL on hospice and she told me she needed to let me know because she could go at any time. I told her my one last chance still stands because closer to the time she could tell me her step-kids needed her or her husband did and the woman could still be alive.

Everyone has a different opinion.

She’s saying I’m being unfair. Dad said I didn’t even need to give her one last chance. My mom’s parents say I’m allowed to set boundaries if I want and they won’t be mad if I don’t make exceptions for emergencies. But mom keeps saying I need to understand her MIL is a big deal and I just can’t find it in me to care. Does that make me TA?

YIKES! That’s so sad!

How can a mother be so absent for her own child?

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows that the mom has pushed things to be this bad!

This user thinks leaving the mom is the best choice here.

This user knows that she shouldn’t have given the mom a last chance.

This user knows that she lost her mom long ago.

This user knows the bitter truth behind this story.

Her mom isn’t being a very good mom.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.