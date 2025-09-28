Her Husband Wanted An Expensive Juicer For Christmas, But She Bought One That’s Way Cheaper Because He Doesn’t Buy Her Expensive Gifts

Gift giving should be from the heart, regardless of the amount.

If you always gave your spouse expensive gifts, but they always gave you inexpensive gifts, would you continue giving them expensive gifts, or would you scale back your spending?

This woman was preparing early for Christmas.

She bought her husband a gift that is way cheaper than what her husband wanted.

This is because she noticed how her gifts have always been more expensive compared to his.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s doing the right thing or just being petty.

AITAH for getting a “cheaper juicer” as a Christmas Gift because I don’t feel like my husband would make the same sacrifices I do to get me something expensive I (31F) got my husband (32M) a juicer that cost about £80 for Christmas. I know it’s very early, but I wanted to start buying gifts with time to return and repurchase in case I see something better. My husband would much prefer a Nama J2 juicer that costs around £500. Even with a discount code, it still would cost well over £400.

This woman noticed that her gifts to her husband were far more expensive than his gifts to her.

I can purchase that juicer. However, I have thought of all the Christmas gifts I have given over the years in comparison to what he has given me back. My gifts would also significantly cost more than his gifts to me. His excuse is that he can’t afford the more expensive gifts. I cannot either, but I always search for discounts and I start saving months before actually buying the gift. I have even put gifts on Klarna to make the payments a bit more affordable.

She thought he would buy her the camera she wanted, but he didn’t.

My biggest disappointment was last Christmas. I had planned to buy a £600 camera to start my photography hobby. He saw me looking at it during Black Friday and said, “Be careful as we may just end up with two cameras in the house.” I assumed he got me a camera for Christmas, but he didn’t. He said he would get me one for my birthday, but nothing.

So, she decided to set a limit on her Christmas gift to him.

Currently, my Christmas budget for him is £150. My friends think I’m being petty and that I should get him the juicer he really wants. AITA?

Is she right to scale back her spending on Christmas gifts for her husband, or is she just being petty?

A genuine gift should never be measured by its price tag.

