Her Sister Insulted Her Job While Asking For Babysitting Help, So She Canceled And Left Her Sister Scrambling For A Last-Minute Solution

Helping family out can be tricky when they don’t respect your time.

One woman was willing to juggle a work deadline and babysitting her sister’s three kids, but when her sister made an offhand jab about her “fake” job, it made her rethink the whole thing.

And everything only unraveled from there.

AITA for saying no to babysitting after my sister insulted my job? My sister asked me to watch her 3 kids last weekend so she could go to a wedding. I work from home and had a project deadline that same day, but I was still willing to rearrange my schedule to help her out.

When I told her I’d just need a quiet space for a few hours to get my work done while watching the kids, she laughed and said my online job isn’t real work and that I sit around all day. That comment really bothered me because I work hard and pay all my own bills.

I told her if she didn’t respect what I do, then I wouldn’t be comfortable helping. She called me selfish and hung up.

Now my parents are upset because she had to skip the wedding, but I feel like I was doing her a favor and she was the one who ruined it with the insults. AITA?

