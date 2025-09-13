His Manager Yelled At Him And Rushed Him To Make Some Urgent Prints, So This Guy Simply Followed The Rules And Delivered Terrible Product

Isn’t it annoying when bosses rush you to do a job and end up blaming you for doing it wrong?

We never have time to do it correct, but we always have time to do it again. Long time listener, first time caller. I ran the mail department in a good-sized commercial printing company.

Most of my day was filled with taking customer mailing lists and processing them so that they get discounts at the post office, but occasionally I produced consecutively numbered items (read raffle tickets). Now, raffle tickets are small. Maybe 1 by 4 inches, too small to run to the machine by themselves. We decided to run them four across and two high, so eight raffle tickets per sheet. I created a spreadsheet in Excel that had eight columns (one for each raffle ticket position).

The raffle tickets in this particular case were printed on a special type of paper that has a holographic background. Very expensive. The process of setting up the inkjet machine to print the eight numbers in two spots on each raffle ticket is to find the appropriate XY position for the first ticket number to be placed on the customer portion, then copy that number to replaced on the part of the ticket that is ripped off and given to the administers of the raffle. Now I have coordinates that I can extrapolate to the remaining seven positions.

Having copied and pasted the original two text boxes using extrapolated XY coordinates, they were all showing the exact same raffle number, the first row/column in my spreadsheet. While I was going through the process of changing position two to reflect the data in the second column, position three to reflect the data in the third column, etc. my always-in-a-hurry manager showed up and, right in front of my entire department, yelled “why is this machine not running yet?” I was currently halfway through updating the 5th out of 8 tickets. I told him that it wasn’t set up yet, I still had some work to do to get it ready.

He looked at the screen and could see that there was data for all eight tickets, all 16 positions had a text box associated. Never mind if the text box contained the correct data or not, they all had data associated. Happy to tell you, I pushed back hard. I didn’t give him specifics, just that the setup was not complete and cannot be run as is.

He asked, I kid you not, “what’s it going to take to get this machine running right now?” Easy! I’ll simply comply! I handed him the last piece that came out of the machine (mind you, positions 6, 7, and 8 all contained data for position one, and position 5 was only half right) and said, “if you want to put your signature on this piece, we can run it right now. But I’m not signing off on it until I verify the accuracy of all 16 positions.” 😇 The next day was hell.

More special paper had to be purchased delivered FedEx overnight first a.m. delivery, rush job to print and cut and deliver to my department, rush to imprint (correctly) positions five through eight, cut to final size, box and deliver to the customer. Job was late, we lost any profit we were looking forward to through overnight delivery, reprint, etc etc etc. I just smiled and did my job, never said a word, but the look on his face when he told me I had to redo half the job was priceless.

