Horrible Man Parked In His Driveway And Refused To Move, So He Looked Up The Guy’s Website And Applied For Random Jobs On His Behalf

Sometimes the best revenge happens in unexpected ways.

Imagine asking someone to move their car because it’s blocking your driveway. If they were rude about it, would you simply let the police handle the situation, or would you find a more creative way to get back at the rude driver?

This guy found himself in this exact situation, so he called the police. But, he didn’t stop there!

Check out the full story to see how he got revenge.

He Parked in Front of Our Garage and Swore at my Wife and Mother In-Law, So I Helped Him Apply for Jobs A few years ago, my Mother in-law flew in from across the country to visit my fiance (now wife) and I for a week. We live in an apartment in a busy part of downtown Vancouver, and our garage opens up into an alley right next to the entrance of a Liquor store.

This is where it gets bad!

We are often blocked in by people when trying to get home or leave. We’ve gotten into a few screaming matches with people before, but this one was my favourite/the worst. We were coming back pretty late in the evening, maybe around 8-9pm. This guy, we’ll call him Christopher, had parked right in front of our garage door and went into the liquor store to buy some booze.

UH OH!

When he came back out and saw us in our vehicle waiting for him to move so that we could park and be home, he made some snotty comment (that we couldn’t hear while still in our vehicle) and got into his car. We thought he’d drive away, but he just sat there, opened a Hey Y’all, and drank it while looking at us and laughing. I got out of the vehicle, walked over to him, and politely (honestly politely. I’ve gotten into too many screaming matches and just wanted to get home.. and also didn’t want my future MIL to see me getting angry) asked him to move so that we could get inside.

Christopher wasn’t willing to move.

He basically responded by telling me to **** myself and that he’d do what he wanted. I tried to explain that he was blocking our garage and ask him if he could just move up a bit so that we could get in. This escalated really quickly.

It seems like he wants to start a fight.

He got out of the car and got really into my face. I, still not wanting to play out this situation in front of my future MIL, stayed calm and just kept asking him to get back into his car and leave. Eventually he started pushing me, clearly trying to start a fight.

I called the police.

It got worse.

While I was on the phone with them, he had put himself and his face centimeters from mine. I stepped back and put my arm out (while still on the phone) and he walked into it. He started screaming about how I was assaulting him and how he needed police help.

They knew they needed help!

Because we were right downtown, the police arrived within a minute from when I had made the call, still on the phone with the operator the whole time. As soon as they arrived, he changed his tone and attitude completely. He started telling them a sob story about how I had approached him in his vehicle and threatened him. Luckily, my fiance and future MIL were still in the car and completely backed up my story.

He knew he had to do something about it…

He was also parked illegally in front of my parking garage, so the police quickly took my side and demanded that he leave. As he got back into his car, the police noticed his open can of Hey Y’all in the console and immediately got him back out of the car and demanded that he perform a breathalyzer test. Unfortunately, he had finished the can before getting out so he claimed that he had found the can on the road and was planning to bring it in for the 5c deposit.

His alcohol level was also below the legal limit for driving, so the police couldn’t do anything to charge him with a DUI.

This is where it gets interesting!

The police stayed until he left, but the last thing he did before driving away was to throw his business card out of the window at me and ask, “you don’t even know who you’re messing with.” I picked it up as he was driving away, already starting to plan my revenge, although with no idea of what I could do with his information.

He did what he had to!

The next day, I looked Christopher up, and it turns out he was a freelance graphic designer. He has his own website with a bunch of his completed projects.. and his full PDF downloadable resume. I downloaded his resume and got to work. I started applying for jobs on Christopher’s behalf. I had his real phone number, real address, and real full resume.

But he didn’t apply for jobs Christopher would want.

He applied to every McDonalds in the area, Starbucks, TNT, grocery stores, movie theaters, literally any minimum wage jobs that I could find with a quick/easy application process. I must have applied for over 80 jobs for him, all using his real phone number and real resume. I kept this up for a few weeks, searching for more jobs whenever I had some free time.

Icing on top!

Unfortunately, I never got to see his face as he started getting call-backs (he was truly more than qualified for any of these jobs), but I like to think that for a month or two he would receive phone calls throughout the week asking to set up job interviews thinking that it was for his graphic design work, only to be told that it was for a McDonalds, or Wendy’s, or wherever. A few months later, I went back to his website thinking that I’d start the process again (he pulled that crap in front of my fiance and future MIL, I was salty), but his website had been taken down or moved to a new URL.

GEEZ! That was some revenge!

That guy really should’ve parked somewhere else!

Let’s find out what people on Reddit think about this one.

This user would have taken that revenge to another level!

This user is surprised that a graphic designer would have such audacity.

This user thinks this guy is funny for pulling that move.

This user knows what would have made this revenge more fun.

This user wishes there were towing services at standby!

That guy messed with the wrong person!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.