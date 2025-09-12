Rude Neighbors Demanded Homeowner Move Their Pond, So He Built A Ten Foot Dirt Wall That Blocked Their View

Country living promises peace and quiet, but it also comes with its share of neighborly disputes.

When a long-forgotten boundary issue resurfaced, one homeowner decided to fix it on his own terms — and make life much worse for his no-good neighbors in the process.

Read on for the full story.

Want me to move my pond over? Ok. Years ago, I bought 4 acres and a house out in the country. The neighbor in this story has about 6 acres. The people I had bought the property from put in a small pond several years before, and when they did, part of the raised ground surrounding the water went over the neighbor’s property line by maybe 5 to 10 feet. I didn’t know about the property line issue when I bought the place.

But soon, the long buried issue soon rose to the surface again.

About a year after I moved in, my neighbors decided to have a fit about the property line. They claimed the previous owners had promised to move the raised area, and if I didn’t move it, they would. Plus, they said they would take me to court about it.

Since the neighbors weren’t playing nice, he figured he shouldn’t either.

After going back and forth about it—with them threatening lawyers and even coming to my work to argue about it—I told them I would move it. So, I contacted a guy with a small bulldozer and told him that I wanted him to reshape the pond. It was summertime by then, and the pond had mostly dried out as it was shallow. I wanted it deeper and to move the dirt on the neighbor’s side inward by a few feet. Now for the malicious compliance. Making the pond deeper and moving the dirt wall meant I now had a lot of extra dirt that needed to go somewhere.

So what did he tell the contractor to do?

I told him, “Pile that dirt up along the neighbor’s property line as long and as high as you can make it so that it blocks the view between our two properties.” Which he did. The new dirt wall between my neighbor and me stretches from the pond to most of the way down the property line and is about 10 feet tall.

The best part about it? There wasn’t a thing the neighbor could do about it.

My neighbor was ticked, but there wasn’t anything he could do. There’s a ruling that says no structures on the property line, but dirt isn’t a structure. He tried to get the local neighborhood board involved, but I just ignored their letter offering to move the dirt for free, as they didn’t have a case and I liked having the dirt wall between us.

He was only following his neighbors’ demands.

What did Reddit think?

They got their property line cleared, but lost their open view in the process.

The neighbors may have won the battle, but they lost the war.

