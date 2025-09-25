Rude Woman Stole Her Family’s Seats At A Football Game, So She Let Her Kids Annoy The Woman
Getting and holding on to seats at a high school football game is not for the weak!
And you better believe that things are gonna get ugly when seats are stolen…
Check out what this woman did when a rude woman stole her family’s seats at game.
Take my front row seat and tell me to just sit behind you… If you insist…
“During halftime at our local high school’s football game, we went to the concession stand to get some food.
Now, I didn’t think it’d be an issue because we were sitting with a group of people, but I laid my stuff out on the bleachers anyway.
However, when we got back we were met with a group of middle aged people and a rather elderly lady sitting in our spot and my stuff tossed to the side.
Being too nice can be a problem.
Now, usually I am an extremely nice person, to the point that people are always yelling at me for being too nice and getting taken advantage of.
But this week… This week I have had enough! I am sick of being taken advantage of and done dealing with peoples bull… well you know…
I stood there for a minute and said “Umm, this is our seat, you took our seat and that’s extremely rude”
The leader of middle aged ladies, who we’ll call Karen snapped back “they said no one was sitting here, so sorry!” But made absolutely no attempt at moving, to which my husband said “yeah you really look sorry.”
Karen motioned behind her and said “there’s room back there” however, there was only one small section of bleacher directly behind her and between our entire group.
If you insist!
I thought about it for a second and realized that arguing wasn’t going to get us anywhere and would just make me look bad.
So I smiled to my husband and said “ok, let’s squeeze in here” it was like he could read my mind in that second and knew exactly what was about to happen.
So my husband and I, along with our 4 children squeezed right up behind and beside Karen.
As anyone with kids or anyone that has ever seen kids, you can probably see where this went. These kids were running on pure sugar, adrenaline and school spirit after a long first week of school.
And I made special sure the youngest, a 6 year old boy sat right next to me, directly behind Karen and her large bleacher chair she had set up.
Did I also mention that the reason we were sitting up front is because kids can’t sit still? These kids like getting as close as possible to see the game, but also enjoy coming back to us to sit and talk for a bit.
Let her have it!
In any other situation I would have made sure my kids were respectful and courteous of those around us.
I would have put a stop to the screaming when our team scored, the jumping up and down chanting with the cheerleaders, running between us and the fence but not this night.
I think it took Karen all of 5 minutes to realize her mistake.
The cringing from the screams right behind her, the leaning from side to side when they were standing at the fence blocking her view, the 6 year old happily swinging his feet back and forth oblivious he was repeatedly kicking the back of her seat.
Karen was getting audibly and visibly annoyed from it all and kept giving me dirty looks as if to say “control your children”
Where I’d just shrug and look at my husband and say “I tried to tell her.”
Karen eventually had enough.
One by one those in Karen’s group started to leave, but Karen held on the longest and still only made it about half an hour before she decided she couldn’t take it anymore and left.
Now I’m not a complete monster, I made sure my kids didn’t bump or bother the elderly lady and I even asked Karen to move her purse she had put behind her before it got stepped on but even that was met with a scoff.
Maybe next time though, Karen will think twice before stealing seats from kids because she might get more than she bargained for by inviting us to squeeze in behind her.”
That was the perfect revenge. Karen got what she deserved! Check out what Reddit users said about this.
This person had a lot to say.
Another individual didn’t hold back.
This reader chimed in.
Another person spoke up.
And this reader shared their thoughts.
Karma is a funny thing, isn’t it…?
If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.