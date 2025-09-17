She Got A Tattoo To Celebrate Her Love Of Manga, But Her Friend Accused Her Of Stealing Their Idea

People get tattoos for all kinds of reasons, but a main one is because they simply enjoy the art style or what it represents.

But for one person, their choice of tattoo sparked accusations when a lifelong friend claimed they’d stolen their idea. And she didn’t know how to react.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for not apologizing over a matching tattoo? I got a tattoo in 2024 of a manga character that my parents and I, as well as my boyfriend, talk about and I’m really interested in. In regard to the specific manga, it’s a pretty generic tattoo to get.

But when she discovered her friend had the exact same tattoo, that’s when the trouble started.

The issue is, my friend whom I grew up with also has the tattoo, in the same spot. They sent me a lengthy message an hour ago seeming pretty upset about it, and they’re entitled to their own opinions and feelings.

Immediately, she isn’t so sure she really owes anyone an apology.

But I don’t feel I should apologize for copying them when they weren’t a thought that crossed my mind when I chose it. They sent me a post from 4 years ago where they posted it, but if I’m being honest I comment on a lot of people’s posts but don’t necessarily remember what it is. If I’m wrong, I’m accepting that.

But deep down she knows the truth of what really happened.

I truthfully didn’t go to my tattoo artist and pull up their Instagram and ask for that, plus I’d let them know that I placed it there due to having a plan for the surrounding area. AITAH for not apologizing?

A simple tattoo was never meant to be this complicated.

What did Reddit think?

As much as her friend may love the character, they don’t own it.

A simple explanation would suffice for any reasonable person.

This commenter doesn’t think she should have to apologize for a coincidence.

There’s probably way more people out there with the exact same tattoo as well.

The tattoo was supposed to be a joyful moment of expression, not a dramatic fallout.

The tattoo may be permanent, but it doesn’t seem like this friendship will be.

