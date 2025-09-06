Woman Made A Thoughtful Gift For Her Boyfriend, But She Threw It Away After He Mocked It In Front Of His Friends

Personalized gifts are often better than generic everyday stuff, but some people don’t appreciate sentimental gifts as much as others.

What would you do if someone made fun of a gift you made for them? Would you laugh along, or would you get your feelings hurt?

This woman decided to create a handmade scrapbook for her boyfriend’s birthday.

He seemed to appreciate it at first, but later joked about it in front of his friends.

This really hurt her feelings, but now, she’s wondering if she overreacted.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for throwing away a gift after my boyfriend made fun of it in front of his friends? I (22F) and my boyfriend (25M) have been dating for about 6 months. A little while ago for his birthday, I made him a small gift. It was a handmade mini scrapbook with some photos as well as tickets from stuff we did together, personal notes, etc.

This woman gave her special gift to her boyfriend, and he appreciated it.

I spent a decent amount of time on it. I wanted to do something thoughtful instead of just buying something generic. When I gave it to him, he was sweet about it. He said he loved it and put it up on his shelf. I thought that was that.

When they were hanging out with his friends, he made fun of and laughed at her gift.

Anyway, a few days later, we were hanging out and drinking with some of his friends, and the topic of his gifts came up. My boyfriend kind of laughed and described mine as “middle school relationship core.” His friends laughed. He wasn’t outright mocking me. But the way he kept describing it all and the contents like it was something childish made me feel embarrassed.

She was hurt, so she threw away the scrapbook.

I smiled and laughed along, but inside, I felt kind of crushed. I didn’t say anything then, but I cried when I got home. Afterwards, I quietly took it and threw it away. I know that might sound petty, but I was in my feelings, and it just felt like a joke seeing it now, not something sweet. Like I was the only one taking it seriously.

She realized that she should have just given him something more useful.

I know he doesn’t really keep anything sentimental. He keeps his place clean and decorations to a minimum. So maybe I should’ve just gotten him something practical for his birthday instead of making something he had no use for.

Her boyfriend was looking for it, so she told him she got rid of it.

He noticed it was gone yesterday and asked where it went. I told him I threw it out and when I explained why, he told me I was being dramatic. He said it was just a stupid joke. He said I always take things too personally and that if anything, I’d overreacted instead of just telling him before.

She’s now wondering if she did the right thing.

Now, I feel kind of dumb. I know he didn’t mean to hurt my feelings, but it still stung. And I’m wondering, AITA for taking it so personally and escalating by throwing the thing away, so now he feels like the bad guy?

He made fun of the gift she made him. That’s not cool.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

Kindness deserves respect, not ridicule.

