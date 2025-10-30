A Homeowner Got Frustrated When A Contractor Kept Blocking Their Driveway Time And Time Again, So They Called Parking Enforcement On Him And He Got A Fine

I guess some people just can’t take a hint, huh?

And the contractor in this story from Reddit sure sounds like one of those folks!

Read on and see why this homeowner finally snapped after they had to deal with this guy over and over again.

Go ahead and get started now!

AITA for calling parking enforcement on my neighbor’s contractor? “Two weeks ago my neighbor’s contractor parked on the street blocking my driveway. I found him and asked him to move.

Dude…

He told me he needed 30 min and I said I can’t wait I have to pick my kids up at school. He asked how long I could wait and I said 10 min. He got upset with me, and said fine, he would move in 10. He moved after 15, and I got to school 2 minutes after pickup and my daughter was waiting in the office. When I got back he was blocking my driveway again, I couldn’t find him. I parked on the street and texted my neighbor. He asked him to move, but he didn’t move for an hour.

Jeez…

Early last week he parked blocking my driveway again, fortunately while I was out. I parked on the street and I couldn’t find him, I texted the neighbor again, who tracked him down and got him to move. It still took him an hour to move. Then last Friday I got parked in again, and the contractor was on the roof. He said he couldn’t come down until he finished things. I texted my neighbor and he said he was out and the contractor wasn’t answering. I had to get a ride from someone else to get my kids.

They finally had enough.

The contractor was still there when I got back, so I called parking enforcement and they came and gave the contractor a ticket for blocking my driveway. The neighbor is mad and called me an ******* for calling parking enforcement and since I was able to get a ride from someone else I should have let it go. He also said his contractor is angry and wants me to pay the fine. However, every time I asked him he gave me attitude or took a long time and my neighbor couldn’t get him to move either. So I think I am justified in calling parking enforcement after this happening multiple times.”

Check out what readers had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

And another person spoke up.

They got fed up with this guy and finally decided to take action!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.