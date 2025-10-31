A Homeowner Is Fed Up With Their Neighbor’s RV Parked In Their Back Alley, So They’re Considering Reporting Them For Violating A City Law

Folks, can’t we all just get along…?

WIBTA if I call city bylaws on my neighbour for parking their RV in the back alley? “My neighbour has always parked their work truck in the back alley by their garage. I am completely fine with this even though sometimes it gets too close to my back entrance.

However, they have now parked their detached RV in the back alley and it is clearly blocking not only the back entrance but it’s just a little off to the entrance of my own double garage. Needless to say it has been challenging parking my car that is on the side where their RV is parked as I only have the opposite side of the back alley to angle my car to go in and out. They’ve parked their RV there for more than a month now and so I finally cracked and went to talk to them about it.

Got one of the couple to answer the door and I asked until when are they planning to park their RV in the back, her response (in my opinion, she sounded a bit annoyed that I even asked) is they will park there for couple more days and then completely stopped the conversation by shutting her doors before I can say anything else. Now my question, since I’m a little bit frustrated with her response and in all honesty the way she acted, WIBTA if I call the city bylaw on them? Note that where I live you cannot park, even a single day, your RV in the back alley at all (I double checked the city rules and by laws for residential areas).”

