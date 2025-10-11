A Nurse Said She’s Done Acting Professionally At Work Because She’s So Burned Out

Sometimes in life, you just hit your breaking point…

And for a lot of folks, that breaking point comes at their jobs!

A nurse names Les posted a video on TikTok and explained to viewers why she’s done acting professionally at her job.

Les said that her place of business asked all nurses to work 15-hour shifts instead of 12-hour ones because of staffing issues.

The TikTokker told her managers she wasn’t crazy about this new arrangement and she told her boss that she should let her know if she should log into Indeed when she got back to her desk, meaning should she start looking for another job.

Les said, “Everyone was looking at me in the meeting was looking at me like I was insane.”

She said she then got into it with a co-worker and explained, “I’m spinning the blood that I just had drawn, and I’m labeling the urine drug screen cups. And she’s standing there at the door, like literally just talking ****. ‘Oh, I could never do that job, that’s so disgusting, you couldn’t pay me a million dollars to do what you’re doing.'”

Les continued, “I turn around and I’m like first of all you don’t have a nursing license so you couldn’t do this job even if you wanted to. And number two, I heard you asking the manager for overtime because you were struggling financially last week, so you actually would do it probably for even just $10 an hour.”

Les said she ended up slamming the door in her co-worker’s face and told viewers, “I just don’t care anymore. And I don’t know what it is because I remember when I was 18, like fresh out of high school and working at hospitals and all of these like, really professional places I was scared of doing anything wrong to get fired.”

But things have changed…

Les said, “I’m at the point where I’m ten years in and I don’t care because I know that you need me more than I need you. And if you fire me, I will find another job very easily. I just don’t care, and I’m not putting up with it. I don’t know if this is anyone else, but I’m just burned out. I will ride hard for my patients, and I just don’t like the politics that goes into nursing and all of management and being told what to do, when you don’t even know how to do my job.”

She added, “It’s just infuriating, but I do want to make it clear that I will do anything for my patients. I will advocate for them, stick up for them, try to find resources for them. This is not aimed towards them.”

Les then said, “I feel burned out in the sense of like management and corporate vibes and all of that. The patients themselves I absolutely love and adore them. I love taking care of people. And that’s the only reason I still do this job is for the patients. So just wanted to throw that in there real quick.”

Check out the video.

And here’s how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts.

I have a feeling she won’t be at this job for too much longer…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.