A Rude Customer Commented On Her Outfit And Insulted Her Again When She Asked Her To Clarify

Some people live as if we are in England in the Victorian era. That would be fine as everyone is entitled to an opinion.
But some people choose to voice their antiquated views. See how this young woman dealt with that.
Maybe try using a single context clue
When I was around 18, I was shopping at Kroger. I was wearing my favorite dress at the time. It was a black dress with a form-fitting top and an A-line skirt that fell below the knee.
It did have a slightly plunging neckline, but I was very thin at the time and didn’t look scandalous.
Yet scandal was on the horizon.
I wore this dress to my cousin’s wedding in the deep south and my ultra religious conservative family members all said it was lovely.
I was in the produce section, holding a shopping basket and feeling some fruit for ripeness. A woman approached me and in a disgusted tone said “Well I hope you’re not working the organic section!”
I just looked at her confused and said “I’m sorry, what?”
Then comes a Karen, who is also ripe. For drama.
She takes a beat and goes “Oh! You don’t work here!” Then looks me up and down, scowls, and says, “Yeah, you BETTER not be working here dressed like THAT.”
Ummm… I’m not??
And I’m very confused about how you reached that conclusion in the first place.
Thank you for shopping at Kroger!
Here is what folks are saying.
Why a coconut?
It’s true! But she wasn’t trying to reason.
Ouch!
Would have been a good comeback.
Some people need to get a life.
