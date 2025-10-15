October 15, 2025 at 6:55 am

A Savannah Bananas Player Got Hurt When He Tried to Do a Backflip on CNN

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@coach.rac

If you’ve never been to a Savannah Bananas baseball game before, you should treat yourself and have some fun!

And hopefully, nothing like this will happen…

A Bananas player named Robert Anthony Cruz tried to do a backflip live on CNN, and let’s just say it didn’t go very well.

Check out a video of the mishap…

Cruz then took to TikTok to talk about what happened.

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@coach.rac

Cruz said, “They say all press is good press.”

Doing a backflip was nothing new to him and he said, “I had zero reason to doubt my abilities.”

man talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@coach.rac

But Cruz’s backflip attempt backfired and he ended up on his face on the CNN studio floor.

He said that he thinks the lights in the studio and the floor contributed to his mishap.

Cruz told viewers, “I ended up getting several stitches in my lip and my chin.”

Ouch!

man talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@coach.rac

Take a look at the video.

@coach.rac

I wiped out on live TV: a breakdown 😭🥀 #cnn #fail #backflip

♬ original sound – Coach RAC

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 10.37.20 AM A Savannah Bananas Player Got Hurt When He Tried to Do a Backflip on CNN

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 10.37.35 AM A Savannah Bananas Player Got Hurt When He Tried to Do a Backflip on CNN

And this TikTok user chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 09 06 at 10.37.56 AM A Savannah Bananas Player Got Hurt When He Tried to Do a Backflip on CNN

That definitely didn’t go as planned…

