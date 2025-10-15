A Savannah Bananas Player Got Hurt When He Tried to Do a Backflip on CNN

If you’ve never been to a Savannah Bananas baseball game before, you should treat yourself and have some fun!

And hopefully, nothing like this will happen…

A Bananas player named Robert Anthony Cruz tried to do a backflip live on CNN, and let’s just say it didn’t go very well.

Check out a video of the mishap…

A guest on CNN attempted to backflip. pic.twitter.com/1bo6MhkaDI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 24, 2025

Cruz then took to TikTok to talk about what happened.

Cruz said, “They say all press is good press.”

Doing a backflip was nothing new to him and he said, “I had zero reason to doubt my abilities.”

But Cruz’s backflip attempt backfired and he ended up on his face on the CNN studio floor.

He said that he thinks the lights in the studio and the floor contributed to his mishap.

Cruz told viewers, “I ended up getting several stitches in my lip and my chin.”

Ouch!

Take a look at the video.

This is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user chimed in.

That definitely didn’t go as planned…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!