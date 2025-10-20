After The Demise Of Their Brother-In-Law, Two Siblings Face Off Against His Parents For Control Of Everything He Left Behind

Dealing with a death is never easy.

But there are things that can happen to make it even harder.

Take this story for instance.

AITA for refusing to pay “rent” to my late brother in law’s parents? I (37F) am currently living in my late brother-in-law’s condo, let’s call him Jeff. The condo is jointly owned by Jeff and his parents. At the time of Jeff’s passing, he was still legally married to my sister, although they were separated. That said, they had been discussing reconciliation, and just a week before his death, he was still intimately involved with her.

Doesn’t really matter if she’s his wife in the eyes of the parents, only the eyes of the law…

Despite this, Jeff’s parents have refused to recognize my sister as his spouse. They’ve also taken possession of the two dogs that Jeff and my sister shared. One of the dogs has vet records listing my sister as the sole owner, and the other is listed as co-owned by both Jeff and my sister.

Again, legally, they don’t have a leg to stand on.

It’s been two months since Jeff passed, and his parents have completely cut off communication with my sister, blocking her on all platforms. She has now hired a lawyer and is beginning the probate process to claim what is legally hers, including any portion of Jeff’s estate she may be entitled to.

And so he’s considering some retribution.

As for me, I had been paying monthly rent directly to Jeff through Apple Pay, though we never signed a formal lease. After everything that’s happened, I’ve decided to stop sending payments to his parents until they agree to speak with my sister and address her rightful claims. In response, they’ve threatened to involve the authorities. I am actively looking for a new place to live and plan to move out as soon as possible. But in the meantime, I’m left wondering: AITA for getting involved? Should I have stayed out of it completely?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Many said to put the money aside, but not to pay it to them.

Again, this is a legal matter, not an opinion or feeling matter.

It’s tough all around.

I’m no lawyer, but it seems the parents are operating under the assumption that the condo belongs to them now, which has not been established and seems legally unlikely.

Furthermore, you had no formal rental agreement, so technically no payment is owed to anyone at this time.

I think putting the money in a fund and explaining this to the parents is your best course of action.

What an awful mess to find yourself in.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.