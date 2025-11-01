Amusement Park Guest Was Mistaken For An Employee And Told To Empty Trash Cans, But When They Refused The Woman Called Them “Lazy Millennials” And Got Escorted Out By Security

Some people are so determined to complain that they’ll pick the wrong target entirely.

So, what would you do if a stranger marched up to you at an amusement park, demanded you empty some trash cans, and then called you lazy, after you already told them you didn’t work there?

Would you ignore them? Or would you see how far they’d take it?

In the following story, two siblings find themselves in this exact predicament and opt for the latter.

Here’s what happened.

TIL I’m a “lazy millenial” at the ripe old age of 42. My brother and I went to an amusement park last weekend. As bro and I are standing in front of a food stall near the picnic pavilions, discussing what we want to eat, a very large woman with the classic “I-want-to-speak-to-your-manager” haircut (what is the deal with that haircut and overly entitled women?) Anyway, she was pushing a big stroller with a bunch of bags, but no kids in it, when she came up to us to complain that the trash cans around one of the pavilions were full.

She wanted the trash cans emptied.

Bro and I look at her, look at each other, look back at her. He was wearing these shorts and a gray t-shirt, and I wore khaki-colored capris and a turquoise t-shirt—plain t-shirts with no lettering or picture, no name badges, no lanyards. Park employees wear shirts in various primary colors with the name of the park in bright yellow and name badges. “What do you want us to do about it?” asks my brother. “Well, I want you to empty the trash cans!” She stomps her foot. I kid you not, this grown (over-grown) woman actually stomped her foot.

They tried to explain that they didn’t work there.

“We don’t work here,” my brother tells her. “Of course you do, you’re just lazy and don’t want to get the trash! You young people are so lazy!” Bro is 38, I’m 42. We definitely don’t look like “young people” anymore. In fact, my brother is starting to get gray hair (haha, bro, not me!). I wouldn’t be too surprised if Stoller-Lady was younger than both of us. “We don’t work here. Go talk to the food vendor, maybe they can call maintenance,” I say.

Here’s where things took a turn for the worse.

She tells me to shut up and shoves her stroller at me. I block it with my foot, and it tips over, at which point she starts shrieking. Bro and I are kind of frozen for a moment – what just happened? Then a security guard comes over (after this, I noticed there was usually a security guard near the food vendors), and we explain what happened.

It turns out, they weren’t her first victims.

All the while, Stroller-Lady is yelling that we’re “lazy millennials,” we “could have killed her baby,” and we don’t want to do our jobs. The security guard gets a bit agitated for a moment, but a quick examination of the stroller’s contents reveals a complete lack of children. During all this hullabaloo, her husband shows up with the “baby,” who looks about 10 years old. ***? Ms. Stroller is still crying and half-heartedly screaming while the security guard gets on his radio, and my brother and I just kind of hang around awkwardly. Two more security guards come running up, and the original guard informs Stroller-Lady that, as she has now harassed other park guests 3 different times, she is being ejected from the park.

At least they got free food.

Cue more screaming. Husband and “baby” look embarrassed. The first security guard asks me and my bro if we’re okay and if we’d go somewhere out of Stroller-Lady’s sight, as she’s still pointing at us and screaming about millennials. He hands us a couple of vouchers for free food (score!) and we skedaddle with the melodic strains of an entitled *******’s screams in our ears. But apart from that, we had a really nice time.

