Arrogant Woman Flashed A Courtesy Badge To This Parking Lot Employee To Get Free Parking, But An Officer Nearby Heard The Conversation And Quickly Humbled Her

Read below for the full story.

Tales from the Parking Lot: The Officer’s Wife It’s kind of a slow day. Didn’t do any more than a hundred cars, in come a few stragglers at the start of the event. A newish white Ford Fusion pulls in, followed by two other cars, and stops about 10 feet from the entrance. To give you a visual: it goes street, small apron, left turn. There was this car, another car on the apron, and one in the middle of the street.

Meet the arrogant driver.

Me: Ma’am, you can’t unload there. She ignores me. Me: (in a slightly louder tone) MA’AM. You’re blocking traffic! Her: flashes a ‘family’ badge Me: (a little shocked… I hate this) OK?

As I’m walking down to “greet” her, her passengers are unloaded, and she floors it up the ramp. Her: You’re very rude. My mother is very ill. Me: OK, and had you asked, I would have accommodated you with one of these coned-off spaces.

She flashed her badge again to get free parking.

She rolls her eyes and flashes this gaudy family badge. Me: It’s 10 dollars, ma’am. Her: wiggling the badge My husband’s a police officer. Me: I don’t recognize the number as one of our officers, ma’am. It’s going to be 10 dollars. (If she wasn’t rude, I would have let her slide. We like cops here. But really, it wasn’t one of our regular guys.) Her: Is this how you treat the people who protect you!? How dare y—

An officer came to save the day.

Up walks one of our cops, who was walking outside and heard her. Officer: Ma’am, can I see that badge? She sarcastically smiles at me and hands our officer the badge. Officer: As a sergeant, I’m confiscating this badge. Have your husband contact me, and we can discuss when or if you can have it back. I’m in total shock, my jaw dropped. She gets on the phone, yelling at who I assume is her husband, rattles off our officer’s badge number and name, and how I’m treating her. Her face goes white, and she goes silent.

She quickly changed her tone.

Her: I’m sorry, sir. Hands me 10 bucks and parks. The officer tells me that he kind of knows who this woman is, that her ex-husband is a sergeant also, and that she shouldn’t even have the courtesy badge because she ran this other officer through hell and back during their divorce. I feel justice was served today, but I still want to know what the person on the other end of the phone said to her that made her change her tone so quickly.

Hooray for fair officers.

