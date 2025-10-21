Before The Flight Took Off, The Crew Led All The Passengers In A Stretching Exercise, And We Can’t Decide If That’s Cool Or Not

I was having a conversation with my friend the other day defending why I actually enjoyed flying.

“Every human who ever lived before the 20th century,” I said, “looked up at the sky and fantasized about soaring through the clouds. We can do it for 200 bucks.”

She had some decent counterarguments, though. And honestly this video might be another.

Here it is from TikTok user @user1118383829333:

“Lean to the right. The other way. That’s it. Don’t lean too far.”

“Lean to the left. Now come to the middle. Arms up in the air. Lovely.”

“Turn your head to the right. Turn your head to the left. Okay, touch your knees.”

Would you find this helpful or harmful?

Yes yes, quite right.

Apparently it was a delaying tactic, if you will.

OH NO!

“Now stretch out your legs. Nah, just kidding, we know that’s impossible.”

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.