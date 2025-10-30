Carnival Cruise Line Releases Unexpected Sunscreen Flavored Ice Cream, But How Does It Taste?

Sunscreen is an important product for staying safe while out on the hot sun, and nobody knows about bringing people to sunny places better than Carnival Cruise Line.

When people heard that Carnival was partnering with Van Leeuwen to make a sunscreen-flavored ice cream, however, some people thought they had lost their minds. This TikToker decided to give it a try. Let’s see what he thinks.

The video begins with him sitting at his kitchen table holding the ice cream, and he says, “For those of you that think summer is over and who are excited for fall, not so fast! Carnival, yes, Carnival Cruise Line, and Van Leeuwen have teamed up for a sunscreen-flavored ice cream, which I know sounds all kinds of absurd.”

Indeed, this does sound pretty crazy.

He continues, “But we are talking about two reputable brands who know a thing or two about summer, so if they can extend summer, I’m all for it. And, in addition to my aspirations as a young child to be an ice cream man, I wear more sunscreen than almost anyone. What you know about the SPF 50? So, I am uniquely qualified here. ”

Ok, enough with the hype, let’s hear about what it tastes like!

TikTok/theerichammerHe finally goes for it, taking a sniff first, and saying, “The smell is kind of neutral, somewhere between ice cream and sunscreen.”

Then he takes a bite, “Woah. Why is this good? What the heck. It kind of tastes like when you get sunscreen in your mouth by accident, but you are ok with it. And you’re like, woah, how about a little more. It’s like, it’s buttery and salty, but it is a delicious ice cream!”

I’ve never gotten sunscreen in my mouth and wanted more, but this guy seems to love it!

He ends the video by saying, “I’m very confused, but also I am very much here for it. But I am also very much here for it. What a world.”

I’d give it a try, I love ice cream and I love Carnival cruises, so maybe this will be a perfect match.

Hopefully, it is as good as this TikToker says.

Check out the full video below to see for yourself:

