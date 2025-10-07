Cashier Watched A Customer Stage An Elaborate Theft, But His Own Sloppy Mistake Exposed Him Just Before He Got Away

People will go to shocking lengths to pull off a scam, often thinking their plan is smarter than the people around them.

One young cashier saw that play out firsthand when a man’s elaborate scheme completely unraveled at the register.

Smartest Theft Plan That Almost Worked When I was 17, I had a part-time job as a cashier for Rona. During my time there I met some very interesting people at the till.

One customer caught their attention when he walked in.

Once, a man walked in wearing what looked like a Halloween construction worker costume and headed for what looked like the power tools section.

Soon he began acting suspiciously.

Although, I later found out he went to the cleaning aisle first where we sell commercial yellow mops and buckets. He opened one box and put the mop and bucket on the sales floor to make it look like it belonged to the store.

He continued with his grand plan.

Then he used the empty box and filled it with expensive power tool kits and batteries. He had the box in a shopping cart and went up to my till. This was an elaborate plan up till now.

But at the cash register, things fell apart pretty quickly.

Unfortunately, he placed the box the wrong way in the cart where I couldn’t just use my scanner to get to the barcode. He tried to turn the box but since he put all these heavy tools and batteries in it, he couldn’t do it. So, he’s just struggling now and then looks at me and says he forgot his wallet in his truck and quickly walked out.

This customer really put the “attempted” in “attempted theft”!

Sometimes crooks don’t fully think their grand schemes all the way through.

Seems like thieves often like to use luggage as the vehicle for their stolen goods.

This commenter thinks the store should have caught on a lot sooner.

It was the lack of confidence that really gave this guy away.

Watching a once-confident crook collapse under the pressure was quite a sight to behold.

Better luck next time, dude!

