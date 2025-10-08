Concerned Mother Called Out Her Kids’ Bus Driver For Her Chronic Lateness, But Instead Of Understanding The Driver Started Acting Even Colder Towards Her

School mornings can set the tone for the whole day.

So when one school bus driver kept making one mother’s kids late to school, it created a huge headache.

But when she asked the driver for accommodations, it only created even more drama.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for asking my kids bus driver to come earlier My kids have had the same bus driver for 3 years, and she has consistently gotten them to school just a few minutes before or even after the bell time.

This has created a multitude of issues.

This has bothered me as my kids will get tardies if they aren’t in their classroom by the first bell, but when I’ve talked to the office, they said they understand they’re bus riders and they wouldn’t be penalized. I’ve let it go.

But her children are started to be affected by it.

We’ve been in school 1.5 weeks, and my oldest has been very bothered by it this year. Her teacher assigns morning work, and while it’s not due by the first bell, her classmates are finished and moving on with their day by the time she gets there and gets started.

So she confronts the driver about it, who was having absolutely none of it.

I called the driver yesterday to ask if there was any way for them to get to school earlier. I said I was willing to drive them to school if not. She got short and impatient with me on the phone, and then this morning was cold to my kids as they got on the bus, not saying a word to me.

Now it seems like she’s on the bus driver’s permanent bad side.

I thanked her and texted her another thank you when my daughter let me know that they got to school 10 minutes before the bell, and she ignored me both times. AITA for making this an issue?

This mother had good intentions by wanting to get her kids to school on time, but the bus driver sure didn’t see it that way.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

This user seems to think this mom is barking up the wrong tree.

But on the other hand, this commenter believes the school should be taking more responsibility.

This user concurs the onus should be on the school.

There seems to be multiple instances of poor communication in this story.

As a parent, when a system starts failing your kids, you have to speak up — even if it ruffles feathers.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.