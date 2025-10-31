Driver Got The City To Put Up A Handicapped Parking Spot In Front Of His Grandparents’ House, But Now His Neighbors Are Upset Because They Got Parking Tickets

The parking wars continue, my friends…

AITA for getting my neighbors towed? “I (M23) live in my grandparents garage. It has full electrical and plumbing. I even have fiber optic internet. They had it converted, legally, to a suite when my oldest cousin went to university in their city. I’m the youngest cousin and until one of my older relatives kids are ready to go to university I have a cheap place to live. My grandparents no longer drive but I do. I don’t own a car and I use a car share service.

The problem is that I always run my grandparents around. I take them for appointments, and grocery shopping, and to family functions. I do not mind at all. I am saving so much by living with them I will be able to have a great down payment for a house when I move out. But the neighborhood has no private street parking. It is an old neighborhood, built before every family had multiple cars. And you cannot double park. You would definitely be a jerk for blocking traffic in one direction. So when we are going to need a car I always know in advance and arrange my schedule so I can pick one up. Then I park in front of the house so my grandparents can get in safely and off we go.

But a few of the neighbors have started parking in front of the house since we do not. This is not usually a problem because, as I stated, we do not own a car. But sometimes this means that I have to park a block away and then come get them. Like I said, we always schedule our trips. We go grocery shopping the same time every week. Their doctor’s appointments are scheduled weeks in advance. So we tell the neighbors and they make sure I can park in front of the house. Until the new neighbors. They have five cars. They park one in their garage and four on the street. Including two in front of my grandparent’s house. I have tried asking them to please be sure to leave a parking spot on the days I need it.

They said that their is no private parking spots on the street. So they refused to leave a spot. So I got a handicap parking pass from the city since I am the driver for my grandparents and I got the city to put a handicap parking spot in front of the house. Anyone with a handicap parking pass can park there. But no one else has one. But the city still treats it like any other zone. And has been ticketing cars that park there.

Now the neighbors are mad at me because they have been ticketed multiple times. And now they have been towed at least once. Neither myself or my grandparents have ever reported them. They are calling me an ******* for taking up a spot that I don’t even need 99.9% of the time. I feel guilty but my grandfather said I did the right thing. My grandmother wants me to make nice.”

