Employee Enforced A No Pets Policy, So A Furious Shopper Swore He Was Done Shopping There, But His Gift Card Exposed His Bluff.

For five dollars, he’ll be back I was cashiering in the lumber department when I saw a customer with their dog in the cart. Now, I love dogs, but there’s absolutely no need for customers to bring their dog into a hardware store.

We do not sell pet supplies, only pet fences. And while I hesitate to publicly shame customers for bringing in their pets, secretly a part of me wants to go up to the dogs and say, “WHOOZA GOOD WIDDLE DOGGY?” Anywhoo… I got word from another manager that he had shooed a customer out of the store when the customer brought in their St. Bernard.

So this guy in my line had a small dog in his cart, and I say: Me: “Just a heads up, we’re only going to be allowing seeing-eye dogs in the store from now on. You won’t be allowed to bring him in here…”

Customer: “WELL YOU TELL YOUR MANAGER [colorful curse words] AND I’M GOING TO THE COMPETITOR FROM NOW ON!” At this point, he hadn’t paid. I finished his order, and he presented me with a store gift card.

I swiped it, and he had a balance of $5 left on it, so I wrote the balance remaining on the card. Before I finished, I realized something… he said he’s not coming here anymore, so I challenged him. Me: “Um, wait… do you still want this?” Customer: “Of course! Why not?” Me: “Well, you just said you were not coming here anymore. You said you were going to shop at the competitor from now on…” Customer: “Well uh… er, um…” So yeah… for five dollars, he’ll be back.

