Employee Was Angrily Scolded By The Reader Meter, So He Happily Used A Tape Measure To Show Them That He’s Right And They’re Wrong

Some people won’t believe you until you prove them wrong.

Imagine having someone accuse you of doing something wrong. If you knew they were wrong, would you ignore their comment or put them in their place?

This man was greeted by a rude meter reader at work.

She was scolded in an angry tone, so she decided to use her professional skills to show them the facts.

Ok well. Electrical meters require 18(?) inches of space between them and any object. I was not aware of that until I was informed in an angry voice by the person who read the meters. The type of meter is on the side of a house. I actually just said good morning to that person and offered them a cup of coffee, so I was somewhat taken aback by their angry words.

This man pulled out a tape measure.

Silently, I reached into my desk drawer (yes, my office was in the utility room, that’s how I ranked), and I pulled out my tape measure. My job was that of a QC coordinator in a boiler shop. All I did all day was read codes and customer specs.

He measured the gap between the electrical meters and got exactly 18 inches.

I was somewhat familiar with the idea of malicious compliance, so I walked over to the folding tables covered in customer final documentation in progress. I extended the tape measure 18 inches or whatever it was, I forget. I pulled the tables out exactly 18 inches.

He was so satisfied to show this to the angry person in front of him.

I walked back to my desk, sat in my chair, and sipped my coffee while she squeezed her much larger than 18-inch bottom down the eight-foot-long gap from the end of the table to the meters. She stared laser beams at me the entire way. It was one of the more satisfying coffees I have had. See? I had not had my coffee yet. She could have used one as well, probably.

The smallest acts of compliance can make the biggest statements.

