Exhausted Mother Felt Overloaded With Responsibilities, So When Her Husband Suggested Signing Their Four-Year-Old Up For Youth Sports, She Told Him It Was More Than She Could Carry

Parents have different ways of showing love — some dream big, while others know their limits.

In this story, one father thought saying yes to soccer was simple, but one already-overworked mother knew saying yes meant sacrificing time, energy, and peace she just didn’t have.

AITA for not wanting my 4 year old daughter to join a soccer team simply because I don’t want to get up early every Saturday? I’m a mom of two, ages 4 and under. I’m currently 5 months pregnant. I’m a kindergarten teacher, and I have narcolepsy… so needless to say, I’m tired all the time. Saturday is the one day in my week where there are no set plans, and I like it that way.

But her husband’s latest request stands to threaten her one day of peace.

Why do I need to ruin the one day I get to choose what I want to do, just so my 4-year-old, who probably won’t know what she is missing, can go play a sport she probably isn’t ready to play anyway?

She feels a heavy burden from all of her existing responsibilities, so she isn’t ready to add another.

She has years to pick up a hobby or extracurricular. I just don’t see the point right now other than to stress me out even more than I already am. Point blank, I’m just tired and don’t want to, so I can’t even say it’s not selfish. But we are allowed to be selfish on some things, and I feel justified because I’m at my personal capacity.

She knows that, like with many other things, she’ll be handling the responsibility all alone.

My husband won’t even be able to help with every game because he sometimes works weekends. So no, I’m not interested in putting my kids in sports right now because I will likely flake on those days he works. Also, we live in a very hot state. I have zero interest in spending more time outside than I have to.

Her husband has his reasons for wanting to enroll her, but she disagrees.

My husband’s reasoning is he wants her to be athletic and, mostly, that she will make friends and have fun socializing. I’d rather help her socialize through play dates, not a weekly commitment to be on a team.

The rest of her family is starting to put pressure on her too.

My in-laws have made it clear they agree that it would be good for her, and they think I’m being unfair. My family thinks it’s not that important right now at 4, but they say she would have fun. AITA?

No one should be forced to work seven days a week — even moms.

What did Reddit think?

It sounds like this mom already has her hands too full.

If the in-laws have such an opinion, then maybe they can clear their Saturday schedule to help out.

This mother needs to start putting some boundaries in place, because no one else will.

Her husband ought to be the one leading the charge on soccer.

She wasn’t against her child having fun, but she was against being forced to carry the brunt of the responsibility by herself.

At the end of the day, her husband’s dreams shouldn’t come at her expense.

