Girlfriend is Always “Fine,” Even When She’s Clearly Not, But What Does That Mean For The Couple’s Future?

As a man, I’ve heard my entire life about how bad men are at sharing their feelings and communicating.

And yanno, that may well be true.

But what bothers me is the fact that we very clearly don’t have a monopoly on that sort of behavior.

AITA for getting into an argument because my girlfriend (31F) doesn’t share her feelings So yesterday my girlfriend and i had a discussion because something that has been happening constantly happened again, on the morning, i asked how she was, and then she evade the question, later she reply she was fine, but then proceed to ignore me for the rest of the day.

This is an ongoing thing.

I got mad because, that behavior is when she is not ok, and she refuse to tell me i need space or im not fine i dont wanna talk, im fine with that, with her telling me that she is not ok, i’ve been pretty explicit through our relationship that its ok to not be ok. But also i’ve been very explicit about communication, so yesterday at the end of the day i just went and say to her that this has been a constant issue in our relationship, i got a little angry as well, because she kept minimizing my feelings, that either she change that, and start communicating, and dont have me to read between lines, or we break up.

So now what?

I feel bad because it’s not in her best moment but also i don’t feel ok either with her way of communicating how she feels, i cannot neglect my feelings either. She just apologized but it has happened before, she just apologize and doesn’t even try to change and communicate more. AITA for fighting over this?

Here’s what the comments had to say:

Some said just leave it be.

Others said a professional intervention is called for.

Or maybe you’re pushing her away?

Talking about talking can be exhausting.

Talking about talking about talking, doubly so.

Here’s hoping you can figure it out regardless.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.