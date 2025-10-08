Gym-Goer Stood His Ground And Refused Mid-Set Changes, But A Rude Stranger Rallied The Trainer And Turned The Whole Gym Against Him

Sharing gym machines sounds simple enough, but it can get tense fast when expectations clash.

One gym-goer just wanted to finish his sets without interruption, but one impatient stranger was determined to turn a routine workout into a whole scene.

Read on for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to let someone change attachments while I was still doing my sets? So I was doing lat pulldowns. After my first set, this dude comes up and asks if we can share the machine, take turns. I said ok.

But then this guy oversteps big time.

But then he immediately tries to switch the bar attachment. I stopped him and told him to wait until I finish my 3 sets. Otherwise, it’s too much rest for me in between. He gives me a “whatever” look and still goes to change it, so I grabbed the bar and said no. It’s my call since I was already using it.

So then the guy goes and tattles.

He gets annoyed and calls a trainer over. By then I was done anyway, but the trainer sides with him and says I’m supposed to let people work in, clean the machine each time, then let the other guy switch the bar, do his set, clean it again, etc.

But this makes absolutely no sense.

Basically, that would mean I’d be waiting 2–3 minutes between every set. The trainer even told me if I don’t like it, I should come at odd hours or go to another gym. This isn’t some tiny neighborhood gym either. It’s a big premium gym with 3 floors.

The rude dude continues to escalate things.

Later, the guy was calling his friends over, pointing fingers at me for an hour, but no actual fight broke out. AITA? Or is this normal gym etiquette and I’m just overreacting?

These rude stares reminded him just how fast people take sides.

What did Reddit think?

Maybe it’s time to find a new gym altogether.

This other dude was most definitely in the wrong.

This user suspects there was a conflict of interest here with the gym trainer.

Personally, this commenter would have turned to petty revenge.

This trainer clearly didn’t know what he was talking about here.

He knew he was right, even when no one else did. And that would have to be enough.

