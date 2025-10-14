Her Neighbor Mowed Her Lawn Without Asking, So She Yelled At Him For Trespassing

Respecting other people’s property is an important part of being a good neighbor.

Would you be upset if a neighbor mowed your lawn without asking, or would you be grateful for the help?

This woman was shocked to wake up and find her neighbor mowing her lawn without asking, so she snapped and yelled at him.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA My neighbor decided to mow my lawn without permission. We have a pretty sizeable ditch on my property out front, and we weedwack our ditch when it reaches between eight to ten inches tall. Which is inside our local community blight guidelines of ten inches.

I woke up this morning to my neighbor mowing my lawn. Normally, I would be okay with this if he had come to ask me. I have anxiety issues, and my roommate is a disabled veteran with severe PTSD, so we are wary of people coming on the property without asking.

She yelled at the neighbor, but all she got were excuses.

This neighbor has done some things in the past to make us extra wary of him in general. He fixed a mailbox after I told him we didn’t want him to because we already had a replacement, or he would just pop his head into the shed when we’re in there. But I went out there and started raising my voice a little, asking him who gave him permission to mow my property. He kept throwing excuses at me. Am I the jerk for yelling at this dude for trespassing?

Who was in the wrong here?

A sane neighbor would never cross someone else’s property line.

