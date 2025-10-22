Her Sister Doesn’t Keep Her Money In A Bank, So When She Pays Bills She Often Has to Borrow Cash People Don’t Want To Give

I’m not gonna stand here and claim to be the most money-smart person in the world.

AITA for refusing to lend my sister money anymore, even though she always eventually pays me back? My sister keeps asking me for money, usually with the promise she’ll return it “later today” or “tomorrow.” The amounts are never small, $200, $400, and once even $1,000. She always eventually pays me back, but she drags it out way longer than promised. For example, that $1,000 she swore would be returned at the end of the week? I had to keep reminding her, and she’d say things like “sorry I’m tired today, I’ll go to the bank tomorrow,” and it still took longer than it should have.

She does live on her own and has a daughter to support, and her job is very demanding. That’s the main reason I’ve been very understanding of her situation. She says she has cash but doesn’t keep it in the bank (for “personal reasons”), so when bills auto-deduct, she needs me to “spot” her until she makes it to the bank. Problem is, she doesn’t treat returning the money with the same urgency she has when asking for it.

When I told her this bothered me, she shamed me: “You’re my sister, you shouldn’t doubt or judge me. Even my friends lend me money without issue.” She keeps asking anyway. I’ve now promised myself I won’t lend her money again because it stresses me out and makes me resentful. So, AITA for refusing to lend her money anymore, even though she eventually pays me back?

