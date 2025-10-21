Company Deducts Points Every Time An Employee Is Late, So One Employee Came In Two Hours Late To Prove A Point

Sometimes when the system is bad, you need to find your way around it!

“Abusing” the attendance point system at work. So I was working at a company I’ll call ida-ore and they have a four point attendance policy, every time you call out or leave work early you use a point when you get 4 your fired.

Now when you call in late you use 1/3 of a point. Their policy was be it a minute or an hour you’re still late.

Well one day I had to take my wife to a medical appointment about an hour and a half away which was fine except it ran a lot longer then expected. I was gonna be 5 minutes late and HR would force me to use 1/3 of a point.

At this point in my time with this company I saw them mess over way to many people when it came to hours so I said leave it called in late by two hours which is max before you have to use a whole point then took my wife out to a nice lunch and even had a half hour nap.

