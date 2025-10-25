Husband Loves Lobster Fishing With A Friend Early In The Morning, But His Wife Hates It Because Her Sleep And Entire Day Get Disrupted

Helping friends can sometimes cause unexpected tension at home.

What would you do if you were trying to do something nice for a friend and your wife, but your wife was upset with you about it?

This man regularly wakes up before dawn to help his friend catch lobsters and other sea creatures.

He enjoys the early mornings, the exercise, and bringing home fresh seafood for his wife.

But his wife is upset, not happy.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA waking early causes my wife (f44) to be upset with me (m52) A few times a month, I will set my alarm for an early start (4 am typically). I help a mate who is a lobster fisherman. Wife loves lobster and other seafood so I thought she was onside with this because I get lobster to bring home for her.

This man learned that his wife hates it when he wakes up early and leaves.

So, recently, I ended up in a disagreement with my wife. She shared that me getting up early means she also has to wake up early because she can’t sleep after I leave. She said it completely destroys her day and she is unable to have a normal day. Therefore, she gets very upset with me.

But he doesn’t intentionally upset her. He believes he’s being really quiet in the morning.

I can sleep in another bedroom and leave through a door at the other end of the house. But she claims she also will wake up, and it will mess up her day again. I am very quiet. I have everything ready to go and quietly leave the house. I don’t go out fishing to upset her. I go to help a mate out as he fishes alone. It significantly reduces his time on the water. Besides, I like the exercise and the sunrise.

His wife insisted that he not go fishing early in the morning.

My wife has insisted that I shouldn’t go out on the boat because it messes up her sleeping and ruins her day. I can’t see how this is the case as when I wake early, I still do my normal tasks. Worst case, I go to bed early. Otherwise, I am completely normal. Am I being a jerk by insisting that I want to go and waking her early?

He thinks he’s missing something in the whole situation.

To my mind, I want to help my friend and don’t see how this can ruin her day. Am I missing something with some people and how sleep affects them? She sleeps very easy and goes to sleep within 10 minutes of going to bed.

He’s not trying to upset his wife, but he IS upsetting his wife. Hopefully they can reach a solution.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Even good intentions can create conflict when they affect someone else’s comfort.

