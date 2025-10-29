Man Worked As A Butcher In A Ski Town Grocery Store, So He Dealt With Cowboys Trying To Haggle And Complain About Prices Being Higher Than Back Home

When you go on a vacation, you may need to be willing to spend a little more than you would if you were home.

What would you do if you worked in a ski town grocery store and customers complained the prices were too high? Would you give them a discount or explain why the prices are higher?

This man worked as a butcher in a small grocery store in a ski town.

A group of cowboys wanted a massive cut of steak, but they were shocked at the cost.

Their constant haggling and comparisons to prices “back home” didn’t go over well.

Read the full story below to find out more.

Well Back Home… I used to be a butcher at ski town grocery store. We were an independent store and fairly small compared to the major store in town. I was checking my meat case one morning when this group of cowboys came in. I don’t know of a better way to describe them. They had on cowboy hats, Carhartt clothes, and so on.

This man weighed the steak and gave the customers the price.

They ask if they can get an entire primal of strip steak. A primal is basically a giant slab of steak that the smaller steaks are cut from. I weigh it up and give them the price. It’s pretty high, but this was USDA Choice strip steak. They ask how that is too much.

They tried to haggle, saying they would get it for a lower price back home.

I have to explain that we are in a resort town, so prices are going to be higher. Also we are way up in the mountains and have to pay more to get stuff delivered up here. They basically say, “Well, back home, I can get it for this price.” I have to explain they are not at home, and the prices are going to be higher.

The manager agreed to cut down a few more dollars, but they tried to haggle again.

The store manager happens to be near by, and I ask him if I can give them a lower price. The manager comes into the cutting room. He says we can knock a few dollars per pound off since they are buying an entire primal. I go into the scale and set a lower price and give the customers the new price. They again say, “Well, back home, we can get it for less than that.”

The manager told them the same thing he told them.

My manager then says to them, “You are not at home.” And then explains the entire thing again to them about the resort town prices and us having to pay more to get deliveries. They finally agree with the lower price we gave them and get the primal of strip steak. They then purchase it and leave.

He feels that comparing prices when you are on vacation is pointless.

I can’t stand when people are on vacation and always say, “Well, back home…” It’s going to be more depending on where you go. And comparing prices to your local store while on vacation is pointless. What are you going to do? Go home and get it and bring it with you? Be my guest with that.

They should’ve been happy they got a discount instead of complaining it cost too much.

