McDonald’s Employee Went Shopping With His Korean Friend, But A Stranger Mistook Him For Staff At The Asian Market And Shouted For Help Finding Noodles

Some moments are so ridiculous that all you can do is stare and wonder how people like this make it through a day.

What would you do if a stranger stormed up to your friend, started shouting questions about noodles, and clearly assumed he worked there just because of his race?

Would you call them out? Or would you let your friend handle it himself?

In the following story, a fast-food worker finds himself in this exact situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what happened.

Michael and the Asian Food Store Michael and I worked together at our small town’s McDonald’s when I was 16 and he was 20. One day, Michael offered to cook me dinner at my house, but first, he needed to run to the Asian food store in a neighboring larger town to pick up some ingredients (keep in mind, Michael is Korean). So we get to the store, and we are both wearing our McDonald’s uniforms, which consist of a fire-truck red button-down with the yellow M on it, black slacks, ugly non-slick shoes, and uglier visors. I’m following him around while he grabs what he needs, when suddenly a stranger appears. This random, crusty, sun-burnt fish stick looking mother ****** storms up to Michael (who is Korean) and waves his package of noodles in his face and shouts, “Do you have these in a bigger size?!”

Here’s where things took an ever weirder turn.

Michael and I look at each other, unsure of what’s going on, because there is no way he thinks either one of us works there, because we are both very obviously dressed like McDonald’s employees. After no response from us, he leans in closer to Michael and screams, “YOU CARRY NOODLES IN BIG BIG SIZE BAG? WHERE FIND?” (think Dwight Schrute talking to the Chinese guy with Holly when Michael gets abandoned by Jim/dines and dashes) At this point, I am shocked, and Michael is just staring at this guy in silence. Finally, after several uncomfortable seconds, Michael ever so kindly says, “Um, I don’t ******* work here, you racist.” And the guy just rolls his eyes and walks away, like it’s the 6th time he’s talked to an Asian person who didn’t work there. It was a weird day.

Yikes! You can’t say the guy didn’t deserve that.

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit think about this interaction.

This reader likes the story.

Here’s a way to get him back.

For this person, it’s all about racism.

Yet another person who talks about racism.

That guy needs to get a grip. Next time, he should take time and find an actual employee.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.