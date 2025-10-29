Middle-Aged Woman Was Buying Wine At A Store, But The Employee Couldn’t Sell It To Her Unless She Showed Her ID

Rules are rules, even when customers don’t like them.

If you worked at a store where there was a rule that you had to check a person’s ID before selling them alcohol, would you ever make an exception, or would you insist on seeing ID no matter what?

This man works as a cashier at a large grocery and retail chain.

A woman tried to buy some wine, but she said she forgot her ID.

He refused to sell the bottles to her, and the situation escalated pretty quickly.

Well, to be fair, it’s part of my job– And it’s store policy. I work at a large grocery store and retail chain. We pretty much sell everything from food, produce, and furniture, etc. Concerning alcohol sales, we have a law that is required by the state, and then the store policy. We have changed our policy for so many times that now, we just went back to the age 40 policy. If you look under 40, we gotta card you.

This man asked to see the ID of the customer buying some bottles of wine.

I ended getting a customer, a middle-aged woman, on lane today who was quite fun to chat with. Until I reached for her wine bottles. I asked to see her ID (I’m very adamant about carding). She hesitated at first, but then started digging through her purse. After a few moments, she stated she couldn’t find it. And I just give the good ol’ retail smile and patiently wait for her to dig it out.

The customer asked to see the manager.

She got pretty irritated and asked to see the manager because, apparently, she left her ID with her husband, who went to New York on vacation. She went on about how she looks older than 21, that the state law was 21. That she didn’t needed to be carded, and stated that she was 46.

He called the Service Coordinator, and the coordinator said the same thing.

I explain that we go by the store policy and not the state law, which is 40. She fumbled. I called the Service Coordinator, and SC repeats the same message to her. If a cashier refuses to sell alcohol to a customer because they didn’t have an ID, the SC cannot sell.

She finally saw her ID and shoved it up to his face.

Woman asks for a higher-up. SC calls the Team Leader, and as expected, the TL repeats the same message. She argued with the TL and asked for the Store Director. And just as about the SD was about to head to my lane, she saw him and quickly pulled out her ID out of her purse. She shoved it on my face and refused to talk to me through the rest of the transaction. Sheesh.

So she had her ID that whole time! If her purse were more organized, this wouldn’t have been an issue.

Rules are meant to be followed, not broken.

