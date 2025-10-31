October 31, 2025 at 2:55 pm

People Are Going Crazy At The Cost Of Halloween Candy This Year, And Many Are Vowing To Skip Handing It Out

by Michael Levanduski

Everything is expensive these days, and that applies all the way down to the simple pleasures in life, like candy.

Even Halloween candy is breaking the budget this year, which is why many people are refusing to participate.

When a TikToker saw the prices, they made a video showing them at their local store. The video had the caption, “Porch light will be off this year.”

At those prices, who can blame them?

The audio on the video was someone saying, “**** No, Oh, ***** No.” Which is a perfect fit as far as I’m concerned.

Of course, I’m sure there are cheaper places to pick up some candy.

The candy in the video is not full-size bars or anything. And to make it even crazier, in some busy neighborhoods, I’m sure you’d have to buy multiple bags to avoid running out before the evening is over. In the description of the video, the author wrote, “Somebody come look at this.”

They just can’t believe it.

I’m honestly wondering how many people will skip giving out candy this year, which is a shame since Halloween was one of the best holidays of the year for kids when I was growing up.

Could this be the end of trick-or-treating?

Watch the video for yourself and see what you think. How much would you be willing to pay for candy?

Somebody come look at this🤭😩🥴🤣#Spooky👻season #candy#halloween2025🎃 #trickortreats#notreatsjusttricks

The people in the comments agree with the TikToker.

This is a great way to look at it.

Comment 1 17 People Are Going Crazy At The Cost Of Halloween Candy This Year, And Many Are Vowing To Skip Handing It Out

Hey, this commenter isn’t wrong. Maybe rake my leaves!

Comment 2 17 People Are Going Crazy At The Cost Of Halloween Candy This Year, And Many Are Vowing To Skip Handing It Out

Off-brand candy is the way to go.

Comment 3 17 People Are Going Crazy At The Cost Of Halloween Candy This Year, And Many Are Vowing To Skip Handing It Out

These prices are too HIGH!

