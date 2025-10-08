Renter Parked In The Same Spot For Days, So A Neighbor Left A Rude Note That Made Things Awkward

Apartment parking can feel like survival of the fittest, with everyone trying to claim the best spots.

One resident stuck to the same space, but a neighbor mistook consistency for selfishness and left a rude note that sparked unnecessary drama.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for always parking in the same parking spot? Someone left a note on my car saying, “Please move your car (it’s been like a week dude).” I live in an apartment complex where each unit is allowed one (covered) parking space that is paid for monthly. All other non-covered spaces are free-for-all, first-come-first-serve parking spaces.

This makes parking a rather competitive affair.

The free parking spaces are somewhat limited, and after about 6, when everyone is getting off work, they do fill up fast. You usually have to park farther away and walk, which is inconvenient, but it’s just the reality when every apartment unit has 2–3 cars.

This renter likes to follow a particular routine, although they do move the car sometimes.

I’ve lived here for two years and always parked in the same spot or the other two spots directly next to it. I work from home, so there are times when the car is sitting there for a couple of days. However, I do usually take my car out in the morning several times a week, to get coffee or to run errands, and when I come back, “my spot” is still open, so I park in the same spot again.

They can understand their neighbor’s frustration to a point.

While I understand someone getting annoyed if they have to park farther and they always see my car parked in the same spot—considering it’s first-come-first-serve parking—it honestly baffles me that someone had the audacity to write a note. As if I need to inconvenience myself just because they are inconvenienced??

But overall, the renter doesn’t think their neighbors inability to find a spot should be their problem.

Like, if you have to walk farther, that’s not really my issue. I’m entitled to park here as much or as little as I please. So AITA for always parking in the same spot, even when I know I may not use my car again for a couple of days?

At the end of the day, it was fully in the right to keep their car where it was.

What did Reddit make of all this?

This note leaver is clearly just confused.

This is all just a big misunderstanding.

The parker may just have to oblige if they don’t want to deal with a bigger headache.

Their neighbors inability to find parking shouldn’t be anyone else’s problem but their own.

They weren’t trying to hog a spot — they were just trying to follow the same routine they always have.

The note says way more about the neighbor than it does about them.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.