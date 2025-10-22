Restaurant Owner Wants Outdoor Seating With A Sunset View, But When His Plans Are Denied, He Finds A Way To Get What He Wants Anyway

Would you ever buy a restaurant near the ocean with a perfect sunset view?

You’d probably realize that would be a good draw, and you’d want to make sure as many people as possible could enjoy the view.

What would you do if weren’t able to arrange the tables the way you intended? Would you give up or get creative?

In this story, one restaurant owner knows how to use what he is allowed to do to get what he wants.

Let’s read the whole story.

Only one table? OK then. A few summers ago I worked at an oyster bar/restaurant type place right by the water in this nice, scenic little town on the coast. When the owner got the place he wanted to make use of the space at the front for outdoor seating, as the view was an obvious draw. So he made a request as part of his planning application for seating out front, figuring there was space for about a handful of 4-tops.

He wasn’t able to get exactly what he wanted.

For whatever reason, his request was denied. The application came back with permission for one outside table, and no more. So, the owner relented and put just one table out front. It was specially made and runs pretty much the entire length of the restaurant.

If you can only have one table, you might as well make it as big as possible! That’s a clever restaurant owner!

Instead of giving up, get creative!

