Roommate Tells Her Outgoing Friend She Feels Steamrolled In Social Settings, But Months Later The Friend Says She’s Hurt And Can’t Be Herself Anymore

Even the best friendships can get complicated when one person starts to feel overshadowed.

So, what would you do if your best friend constantly talked over you and stole the spotlight when you were out at bars together?

Would you keep quiet to avoid drama? Or would you speak up, even if it meant hurting your friendship?

In the following story, one roommate finds herself in this predicament and chooses the latter.

Here’s how it all played out.

AITAH for expressing to my friend that she steamrolls over me? One of my closest friends is my roommate, Sarah. We’ve lived together for going on 4 years now, and when we met and moved in together, she had a boyfriend. They broke up last year, which obviously was hard for her. We started going out together a lot more as I was her single friend, and obviously, we are together a lot. As time went on, I started to feel talked over and not always included in conversations when we’d meet and mingle with boys at bars.

I initially told myself I was being sensitive and overthinking it. But as months went on, it kept happening, and there were times when I thought I’d be flirting with a boy, but she’d kind of steamroll. Eventually, an instance like that happened, and I finally had to say something. I tried to be careful about it because I don’t want to dull her sparkle or make her feel like she has to lessen herself to make me comfortable, but I also don’t love feeling left out or like I can’t shine either.

And Sarah is the most bubbly, outgoing girl, and I love that about her. I consider myself outgoing as well, but she can be a bit overpowering in my eyes, and occasionally, it came off as territorial, especially when it came to boys. I care about my friendship with her, and that’s why I had that talk with her. Now here we are months later, and Sarah is telling me that I really hurt her feelings when we had that talk, and she doesn’t want to dull herself down just to make me feel better.

And again, that wasn’t my goal, but I have never felt that way with any other friends, and I gave it many opportunities to try and convince myself that I was being dramatic, but it had happened so many times that I felt steamrolled. So now she’s telling me that all this time, she doesn’t feel like she can be herself because she doesn’t want to threaten me. I just feel it’s becoming that our personalities are starting to clash, unfortunately. AITA?

