She’s Had Enough Of Her Lazy Manchild Of A Boyfriend, But She’s Not Sure If She Should Leave Him Because Then He Wouldn’t Have A Car

Sometimes, you find yourself in a situation where just speaking the problem out loud makes the solution extremely obvious.

I certainly hope that’s how the writer of this post felt when she was done.

She vented about her boyfriend to the point where it seemed terribly obvious that she should leave him, but there’s one thing holding her back.

Let’s read the whole story.

Aitah for breaking up with my partner and taking my car Okay so I f27 am leaving my partner m38 (yeah I know red flag age gap) without a car. Long story short he didn’t pay his rego and didn’t want to get it fixed and it’s been 2 years of me driving him around.

There’s a long list of legitimate grievances.

I’m leaving because mentally I can’t deal with him and his nonsense anymore. I do everything and if I ask for help it’s I’m tired or that’s your job. He work 26hours a week I work 2 jobs at over 70 hours a week on top of looking after a fully grown human who acts like a toddler. And dealing with his family who will come over at any time and tell me my house is a mess even after I spend my only day cleaning from top to bottom. I’m the one who has to make sure everything is done and if he ever has a bad day or god forbid some drives to slow or the tv takes off one of his tv shows I’m the verbal punching bag.

So, what’s the issue with leaving exactly?

We are leasing a house but there is 2 months left and I pay all the bills. He pays the rent and I’ll keep paying the bill till the end of the lease so he’s not screwed. I’m just done with it all the only thing that’s stopping me is he will have no way around. So aitah

He can worry about how he’ll get around. That’s not her problem.

Let’s see what the comments make of this on Reddit:

You need to hunker down.

You don’t owe him these things.

You do owe yourself some care.

She knows what she needs to do.

