Shopper Wore A Lanyard To Keep Track Of Her Car Keys, But An Older Woman Mistook It For A Name Tag And Scolded Her For “Confusing Everyone”

But you are wearing a name tag! I shop for a delivery service, and I’m in Target 10-15 times a day, 5 days a week, because of it. I never wear red. My shirt has some animal printed on it (fox, owl, crow), and leggings are my go-to basics. I wear my car keys on a lanyard, and this particular day, I had them around my neck. It’s a tan lanyard with Grizzly energy products adverts printed on it, but it’s still not red.

I’m a nice person in general, and if someone walks up to me, assuming I work there, and they are nice, I laugh and say, “I don’t work here, but I know where it is!” I point in that direction, maybe even give them an aisle number if I remember. This happens to me everywhere I shop, often. My sister told me it happens to her, too, that we just look like we know what we are doing. This day, it happened twice. One woman was kind and embarrassed. I helped her anyway and kept moving.

The second lady was late 60s- early 70s, dressed in a sporty tennis-looking outfit (probably pickleball, it’s really popular here). She sharply barked at me, “Where is the sunscreen?!?” I’m in the kids’ crafts looking for a specific craft kit. I was already put off, so I plainly told her I don’t work here. She snapped at me, “Then why would you be wearing that name tag!”

I looked down and lifted what were clearly my car keys. “You mean my car keys?” “No! Those are for name tags! Why would you wear them like that?” I’m dumbfounded at this point. “To keep track of my keys? They aren’t just for name tags.”

Her only comeback at that point was “Well, you should never wear them like that! You are just trying to confuse everyone!” I smiled and said, “You are the only person who has ever thought that.” She stormed off, and I called my boyfriend immediately, just giddy to tell that story. The jerk tainted my joy. “I can see how she thought that.” I could have kicked him in the ankle for that. 😆

