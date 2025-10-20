Store Employee Looked Like A Young Teenage Girl, So An Older Customer Told Her She Shouldn’t Be Skipping High School To Work In A Grocery Store

People often make quick judgments based on appearances.

Imagine looking much younger than you really are. Would you be offended if customers often assumed you were still school aged, or would you take it as a compliment?

In this story, a grocery store bagger shares that she often got mistaken for being younger than she actually was.

One example is when she was helping an elderly customer, and the old granny told her she should still be in school.

Check out the full story to see how the conversation plays out.

“You shouldn’t be here it’s wrong for them to pull you from school!” Mam, I am 19. This happened like 9 years ago at this point. I’ve always had a young looking face. It’s a blessing and a curse. I’ll likely be ID’d until I’m 76 or something. Anyway, at the time, I was 19 and working as a bagger for the local grocery store. I usually worked the morning shift since I was one of the few clerks with morning availability.

This teenage girl was helping an older woman with her purchases.

I was helping this nice older lady. She had to have been in her 80s or maybe older. She was pretty small and struggled to push her overloaded cart. I bagged her goods and offered her help to her car. She was very eager to have me help her, calling me a sweetheart. We roll out to the parking lot, and she has parked hella far out.

The older woman started talking about her grandson.

As we get about half way, I finally start listening to what this lady is talking to me about. She has a grandson about my age. She knows he couldn’t work as hard as she saw me work. She was so shocked that I had a job, and my parents let me work during school hours.

The older woman told her that she should go back to school.

Nice Old Lady: Hun, you know you really should be in school right now. It’s wrong for them to pull you out of school! Me: Uh….What? Nice Old Lady: I know kids usually have jobs, but you can’t be a day over 13. I’m certain they can’t pull you from school like this for work.

Then, she revealed that she’s already 19 and had graduated last year.

Me: Uh…Well, the thing is I’m 19. I graduated about a year ago, so I don’t really think they mind if I work. She was very apologetic about the mixup, but didn’t believe I was older than 15. I still laugh about the mixup and joke that I was nearly kidnapped with good intentions.

It’s sweet that the old lady was so concerned about her not being in school.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story on Reddit.

This guy has the same experience.

This person can relate, too.

Here’s another person who is often mistaken for a student.

Lol. Finally, here’s a story from the other side.

Looking young can lead to the funniest misunderstandings.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.